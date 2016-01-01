Photo contest

All National Newspaper Association member newspapers are invited to submit photos for the Fourth Quarter Pub Aux Photo Contest for 2016.

The contest is open to any photographer on any NNA member newspaper. A photographer may submit one photo per contest per category. There is no cost to enter. Submit a print, TIFF or JPEG file. Each entry must have the name of the photographer, newspaper name (including city and state), date of publication and cutline information. Deadline for the next contest is Sept. 15, 2016. The winner will appear in the October 2016 issue.

Winners will receive a certificate and either a coffee mug with their photo on it or a poster-size reprint of their photo.

By entering, you agree that Pub Aux has the right to publish the photo. Mail entries to Publishers’ Auxiliary,1707 High Quest Dr., Columbia, MO 65202. TIFFs and JPEGs should be e-mailed to stan@nna.org.

Deadline

Deadline for the next contest is Sept. 15, 2015.

Eligibility

The Publishers’ Auxiliary Photo Contest is open to any photographer on the staff of an NNA member newspaper.

Photos should be from within the last year.

Each photographer may submit one photo per contest per category.

Submission instructions

Submit a print, TIFF or JPEG file. Print entries will not be returned.

By entering, you agree that Pub Aux has the right to publish the photo.

Each entry must have:

the name of the photographer

newspaper name (including city and state)

date of publication

the cutline information

the category (news, feature or sports)

Mail print entries to:

Pub Aux Photo Contest

PO Box 7540

Columbia, MO 65205-7540

TIFFs and JPEGs should be e-mailed to Stan Schwartz, managing editor, at stan@nna.org.

To see the all the entries from the 2016 First Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2016 Second Quarter Contest, click here.

To see all the entries from the 2016 Third Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2015 First Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2015 Second Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2015 Third Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2015 Fourth Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2014 Fourth Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2014 Third Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2014 Second Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2014 First Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2013 Third Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2013 Second Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2013 First Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2012 Fourth Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2012 Third Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2012 Second Quarter Contest, click here.

To see the all the entries from the 2012 First Quarter Contest, click here.