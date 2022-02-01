Brokers report their 2021 publication sales

ALABAMA

CLAYTON — The Clayton Record LLC sold The Clayton Record to CherryRoad Media. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the seller.

ROANOKE — Jennifer Steverson sold the Roanoke Times to Tim Altork. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented seller.

ARKANSAS

CORNING — Rockwell Publishing sold the Clay County Courier to CherryRoad Media. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the buyer.

FLIPPIN — Jade Media sold the Mountain Echo to CherryRoad Media. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the seller.

MARSHALL — Jade Media sold the Mountain Wave to CherryRoad Media. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the seller.

MOUNTAIN HOME — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Baxter Bulletin to Phillips Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

POCAHONTAS — Rockwell Publishing sold the Star Herald. to CherryRoad Media. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the seller.

ARIZONA

MARANA & TUSCON — Thirteenth Street Media sold the Explorer Newspaper, Foothills News, Desert Times, Marana News, Inside Tucson Business and Tucson Weekly to Times Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Thirteenth Street Media in the transaction.

CALIFORNIA

GRASS VALLEY — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: The Union, The Wildwood Independent, Best of Nevada County, Nevada County Visitors Guide, Prospector, Healthy You and the Nevada County Rancher. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Tahoe Daily Tribune, Tahoe Bike & Recreation Guide, Best of Tahoe South Shore, Tahoe Magazine and Eat Tahoe. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

TRUCKEE — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Sierra Sun, Best of Tahoe North Shore and Tahoe Magazine to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

COLORADO

ASPEN — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: The Aspen Times, Art in Aspen, Food & Wine, Jazz Aspen Snowmass June program, EAT, Summer in Aspen and Winter in Aspen. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

CRAIG — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Craig Press, Moffat County Locals, Best of Moffat County and Colorado Hunter. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

FOWLER, LA JUNTA, & LAS ANIMAS — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the La Junta Tribune-Democrat, Fowler Tribune, Bent County Democrat and Ag Journal to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

EAGLE — Swift Communications Inc. sold Eagle Valley Enterprise to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

FRISCO — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Summit Daily News, Summit County Home, Explore Summit, Rocky Mountain Marijuana, Sustainable Living, Bike Guide, Luxury Collection, Best of Summit, Soiree and Breckenridge Connection. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Cycling Guide, Escape to Garfield County: Summer Edition, Escape to Garfield County: Winter Edition, Local's Choice and Longevity. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

GRANBY – Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Sky-Hi News, Explore Grand, Best of Grand, Bike Guide, and 20 Under 40. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

GREELEY — Swift Communications Inc. sold The Fence Post to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

GYPSUM — Swift Communications Inc. sold Colorado Mountain News Media press and production facility to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

RIFLE — Swift Communications Inc. sold The Citizen Telegram to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

SNOWMASS — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Snowmass Sun, Summer in Snowmass, Winter in Snowmass and Labor Day Jazz Aspen Snowmass program. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Steamboat Pilot & Today, Best of the Boat, Bike Guide, Colorado Hunter, Explore Steamboat, Steamboat Homefinder and Move to Steamboat. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

TRINIDAD — Chronicle-News Media Group sold the Trinidad Chronicle-News to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Chronicle-News Media Group in the transaction.

VAIL — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Vail Daily Visit Vail Valley (annual), Vail Valley Magazine, EAT, GIVE, Beaver Creek Magazine, Beaver Creek Experience, ART, Golf, Dance Festival, Vilar Center Program and HOME Magazine. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

FLORIDA

BUSHNELL, CHIEFLAND, CRAWFORDVILLE, CRYSTAL RIVER, DUNNELLON, OCALA & WILLISTON — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Citrus County Chronicle, West Marion Messenger, South Marion Citizen, Williston Pioneer, Riverland News, Chiefland Citizen, Sumter County Times and Wakulla News to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

TAMPA — Laker Lutz sold Laker Lutz News to Street Media LLC. John Mahoney of Grimes, McGovern & Associates, represented the seller.

QUINCY — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Gadsen County Times to Priority One. Lewis Floyd, BVC, Grimes, McGovern & Associates affiliate, represented the buyer.

QUINCY — Mark Pettus, Priority News, sold the Gadsden County Times to the The Gadsden County Times. Julie Bergman, Grimes, McGovern & Associates, represented the seller.

ILLINOIS

TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville Breeze-Courier, a daily, sold to Better Newspapers of Mascoutah, Illinois. Edward Anderson, broker, National Media Associates, represented the sellers, Mary Lee Rasar and the Rasar family.

QUINCY — Quincy Media sold the Quincy Herald Whig to Phillips Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Quincy Media.

INDIANA

NORTH VERNON — The King family sold the North Vernon Plain Dealer & Sun to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the King family in the transaction.

ROCKPORT & TELL CITY — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Spencer County Journal-Democrat and Perry County News to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

IOWA

GLENWOOD & RED OAK — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Red Oak Express and Glenwood Opinion Tribune to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group.

GLENWOOD & RED OAK — Paxton Media Group sold the Red Oak Express and Glenwood Opinion Tribune to J. Louis Mullen. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

HAMBURG – Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Hamburg Reporter to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

KANSAS

BAXTER SPRINGS — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Cherokee County News-Advocate and SEK Voice to Larry Hiatt. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett.

PITTSBURG — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Pittsburg Morning Sun to Pittsburg Publishing Co. LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

AUGUSTA, DODGE CITY, WELLINGTON, GARDEN CITY, GREENSBURG, HAYS, HIAWATHA, LEAVENWORTH, NEWTON, OTTAWA, MCPHERSON, PRATT & ST. JOHN — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Pratt Tribune, Kiowa County Signal, Hiawatha Penny Press, Butler County Times-Gazette, McPherson Sentinel, The Leavenworth Times, Wellington Daily News, Dodge City Daily Globe, Newton Kansan, Garden City Telegram, St. John News, Hays Daily News, and Ottawa Herald to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

KENTUCKY

BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, CAMPBELLSVILLE, CARROLLTON, CYNTHIANA, ELIZABETHTOWN, HODGENVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, OWENTON, NEW CASTLE, SPRINGFIELD, TAYLORSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE & WILLIAMSTOWN — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Elizabethtown News-Enterprise, Carrollton News-Democrat, Casey County News, Cats' Pause, Spencer Magnet, Trimble Banner, Owenton News-Herald, Henry County Local, Grant County News and Express, Springfield Sun, LaRue County Herald-News, The Leitchfield Record, Lebanon Enterprise, Cynthiana Democrat, Anderson News, Oldham Era, Central Kentucky News-Journal, The Sentinel-News, Pioneer News and the Kentucky Standard to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

FALMOUTH — Delphos Herald Inc. sold the Falmouth Outlook to Nemar Media LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Delphos Herald Inc.

MINNESOTA

COTTONWOOD, CROOKSTON, GRANITE FALLS, MONTEVIDEO, REDWOOD FALLS, SLEEPY EYE & ST. JAMES — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Granite Falls Advocate-Tribune, Montevideo American News, Redwood Falls Gazette, Crookston Times, Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch, St. James Plaindealer and Cottonwood Tri-County News to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

MISSOURI

AURORA & NEOSHO — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Neosho Daily News and Aurora Advertiser to Sexton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett.

BOONVILLE, BROOKFIELD, CHILLICOTHE & INDEPENDENCE — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Independence Examiner, Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune, Boonville Daily News, and Linn County Leader to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the sale.

CAMDENTON — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Lake Sun, Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate, Boats Magazine, Lake Lifestyles Magazines and Vacation News to Vernon Publishing. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

HANNIBAL — Quincy Media sold the Hannibal Courier-Post to Phillips Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Quincy Media in the transaction.

HANNIBAL, JOPLIN, KIRKSVILLE & LA PLATA — Gannett Co. Inc. sold The Big Nickel, Rolla Daily News, Kirksville Daily Express and NEMO Trader to Phillips Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

MOBERLY — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Moberly Monitor-Index to Westplex Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the sale.

NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA CITY & SYRACUSE — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Nebraska City News Press and Syracuse Journal-Democrat to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

OMAHA — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold Husker’s Illustrated to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

OMAHA – Paxton Media Group sold Husker’s Illustrated to Nicholas Holdings. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group.

NEVADA

CARSON CITY — Swift Communications Inc. sold PressWorks Ink press and production facility to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

NEW MEXICO

LAS VEGAS — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Las Vegas Optic to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the sale.

LAS VEGAS — Paxton Media Group sold the Las Vegas Optic to O'Rourke Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the seller.

NORTH CAROLINA

BREVARD — The Trapp family sold the Transylvania Times to CNHI, LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented CNHI in the transaction.

SHALLOTTE — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Brunswick Beacon to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group.

NORTH DAKOTA

MILNOR — The Gackle Family and BHG News Inc. sold the Republican and Hazen Star to Nordak Publishing of North Dakota. Julie Bergman, Grimes, McGovern & Associates, represented the seller.

OKLAHOMA

GROVE, MIAMI & JAY — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Miami News-Record, Grove Grand Lake News and Delaware County Journal to Reid Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.

PENNSYLVANIA

Next Pittsburgh sold digital media site, NEXTpittsburgh, to John Rhoades. James McDonald of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented Rhoades.

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHESTER, LANCASTER & PAGELAND — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Pageland Progressive-Journal, Chester News & Reporter, Lancaster News and Carolina Gateway to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

SOUTH DAKOTA

BELLE FOURCHE — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Farmer & Rancher Exchange to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

BELLE FOURCHE — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Tri-State Livestock News to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

MADISON — The Hunter family sold the Madison Daily Leader to Wick Communications. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Hunter family.

TENNESSEE

KINGSTON, LAFOLLETTE & WARTBURG — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold the Morgan County News, Roane County News and LaFollette Press to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group.

TEXAS

ANAHUAC, BANDERA, BOERNE, COLUMBUS, ELGIN, LIBERTY, MADISONVILLE, NAVASOTA, SEALY & TAYLOR — Granite Publications sold the Taylor Daily Press, Anahuac Progress, The Vindicator, Sealy News, Madisonville Meteor, Elgin Courier, Colorado County Citizen, Bandera Bulletin, Navasota Examiner and Boerne Star to Granite Media Partners. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Granite Publications.

HOUSTON — Voice Media Group sold HoustonPress.com to an undisclosed buyer. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Voice Media Group.

UTAH

PARK CITY — Swift Communications Inc. sold the following publications to The Ogden Newspapers: Park Record, Home Magazine, Summer Guide, Best of Park City, Mile Post and the Winter Guide. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

VIRGINIA

BEDFORD, GALAX & INDEPENDENCE — Landmark Community Newspapers LLC sold The Declaration, Galax Gazette and Bedford Bulletin to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Paxton Media Group in the transaction.

WASHINGTON

BATTLE GROUND, CENTRALIA & YELM — Lafromboise Communications sold the Centralia Chronicle, Battle Ground Reflector, and Nisqually Valley News to CT Publishing. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lafromboise Communications.

WISCONSIN

MEDFORD — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Backyard Poultry Magazine to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

MEDFORD — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Countryside & Small Stock Journal to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.

MEDFORD — Swift Communications Inc. sold the Goat Journal to The Ogden Newspapers. Lon Williams of Media America Brokers in Atlanta represented the seller.