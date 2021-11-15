C-SPAN & Book TV launch new podcast “About Books”

C-SPAN and Book TV announced October 29, 2021, the debut of "About Books," a new podcast focused on the nonfiction publishing industry. The bi-weekly podcast will feature insider interviews with publishing experts, authors, bookstore owners and more.

The first episode, a discussion with Marji Ross, publishing consultant and former longtime publisher of Regnery Books, is available now on C-SPAN.org/podcasts, on the free C-SPAN Now video app and everywhere you listen to podcasts. New episodes will drop every other Thursday evening.

"Books continue to play a critical role in our national discussion of vital issues, and for many years

C-SPAN and Book TV have offered a platform for those conversations," said Peter Slen, senior executive producer of Book TV. "Even in the age of digital media, books are not dead. We look forward to growing our relationship with the publishing community and expanding our program offerings for literary lovers and enthusiasts."

Slen will host the 30-minute program reporting on bestsellers, industry trends, book reviews, what's being published and more. "About Books" will also air on C-SPAN2's Book TV. The program premieres this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 pm ET and will re-air on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 am ET.

