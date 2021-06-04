CNHI acquires The Transylvania Times of Brevard, N.C., from Anderson and Trapp families

BREVARD, North Carolina — CNHI LLC has acquired The Transylvania Times of Brevard, North Carolina, from The Transylvania Times Inc., the family owned company that has published the paper for the past 80 years.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented CNHI LLC in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

The Transylvania Times is the latest addition to Montgomery, Alabama-based CNHI, which operates 90 community newspapers, websites and niche publications in 22 Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and Northeast states.

The North Carolina paper’s history dates to July 1, 1887. It has been owned by the Anderson and Trapp families since 1941 and publishes twice a week. Co-publishers Sean and Leigh Trapp are the third generation to run the paper. Their mother, Stella Anderson Trapp, published and edited the paper for more than 30 years before passing away in December 2020.

“We are honored to be able to continue the journalism and public service legacy of The Transylvania Times in serving the residents and businesses throughout Transylvania County,” said Donna Barrett, president and CEO of CNHI. “We are committed to the newspaper’s role as a significant institution and source of information in the market.”

Located 35 miles south of Asheville, the City of Brevard and Transylvania County are the tourism, retirement and cultural centers of Western North Carolina. The area is known for its scenic beauty, including mountain views, multiple waterfalls and entrance to the Pisgah National Forest.

The paper was first named The Transylvania Pioneer. Later titles included The French Broad Hustler, The Sylvan Valley News and the Brevard News. It became The Transylvania Times in 1931.