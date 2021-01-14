Country Editors Forum: State of the First Amendment

Jan 14, 2021

Matt Adelman, Jeanne Straus, Tonda Rush and Ken Paulson

Introducing the NNA Foundation’s New Country Editors Forum, featuring live interviews with newsmakers.

Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. Central/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT on Zoom

Join us for this introductory session where our news editors ⁠⁠— NNAF President Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, NNAF Director Jeanne Straus,  publisher of Straus News in Chester, New York, and NNA's Director of Public Policy Tonda Rush ⁠— interview Ken Paulson, the director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University on the state of the First Amendment as we head into 2021 and a Biden administration. 

Bring your questions and ask through the chat box. Register for this free program here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEldOGorT4rHNSDQs60EjEJ0kJ97iIlbfIZ&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw27khc0Mf6PErV1JzFfz7s8

(Open to NNA members and nonmembers.)

 