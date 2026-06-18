Crucial Skills to Increase Productivity in InDesign! Scripts, Data Merge, Tables and Much More!

One-hour webinar on Thursday, June 18, 3 pm ET

There’s no better time to improve the InDesign skills of you and your staff. During this 70-minute session, Kevin Slimp – who has been teaching InDesign since it was first released – will be teaching skills to increase the speed of your productivity and quality of your design. A few of his topics include:

Using InDesign scripts to speed your productivity

Using scripts from other vendors in InDesign

Creating tables

Placing & formatting tables from various formats sent by others to you

Using InDesign’s powerful Data Merge capabilities to import and merge data from Excel, Word and other database files

and much more!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the guru himself … Come inside from the summer heat and enjoy 70 minutes of intense training with the Guru himself!

Register here ($79).

If you can’t make it on June 18, go ahead and register. Kevin will be glad to send a recording of the session to you.