EPR bill passes in Oregon

If Gov. Kate Brown signs new legislation in July, Oregon publishers with gross receipts over $5 million will be required to join a producer responsibility organization that will take responsibility for recycling programs in the state. The producer responsibility organizations are required to ensure collection and use of recyclable materials into “responsible end markets.” Publishers and others in the printing, packaging and consumer products business will be required to pay dues to the producer responsibility organizations and take on the duties under a recycling plan that each organization will develop. American Forest and Paper Association estimate the responsibilities will add $954 in cost to each ton of paper. AF & PA and a coalition of paper and packaging users opposed the bill and are requesting waivers for industries with high recycling rates. Paper recycling rates are typically higher than 60%, according to estimates by the Environmental Protection Agency.