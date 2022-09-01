Finally, at least 1 photo has been found for each service member whose name is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 9., 2022, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) was proud to announce that after more than two decades of effort, at least one photo has been found for each of the 58,281 service members whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The VVMF is the nonprofit organization that founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982.

“When VVMF began this effort, the goal was to put a face with a name for each of the 58,281 service members whose names are inscribed on The Wall,” Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, said. “To ensure that visitors to The Wall understand that behind each name is a face — a person with a story of a family and friends who were forever changed by their loss. Today, the Wall of Faces tells these stories through photos and remembrances left by both friends and family members. We couldn’t have done this without the tenacious work of a small army of volunteers across the country. Their ingenuity, commitment and dedication are tremendous.”

“This phase is now complete, but our team and many volunteers are continuing to seek better–quality photos and adding remembrances to show the full story behind each name,” Knotts continued. “We ask the public to look at the photos on the Wall of Faces and add additional higher-quality images, as well as leave remembrances so that with the name, the photos and the remembrances, fuller stories will begin to emerge about each of these heroes.”

To view and search the Wall of Faces, visit: vvmf.org/wall-of-faces

In the fall of 2001, a short-term initial effort was made to collect photos of those on The Wall, with a larger, more concerted effort launched in the fall of 2009. Since then, hundreds of volunteers and family members have submitted photos for the effort. Volunteers tracked down photos in many different ways. These are just a few highlights of our volunteers and how they found these photos: