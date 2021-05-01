Halversons sell Lyman County Herald to staff member

After publishing the Lyman County Herald in Presho, South Dakota, for the past 20 years, Lucy and Kim Halverson of Oacoma have sold the weekly newspaper to staff member Melissa Slaba and her husband, Joe, of Presho.

The Halversons purchased the newspaper from the late Bob Cameron and his wife, Helen, on Jan. 1, 2001.

Over the years, the Halversons expanded the 8-page B&W broadsheet into a full-color 12- to 14-page weekly. Later, they added another publication, the Chamberlain/Oacoma (South Dakota) SUN in 2006.

Lucy served on the SDNA Board from 2007 to 2013. As president, she hosted the 130th annual SDNA convention at Cedar Shore Resort in 2012.

The Halversons are planning a retirement that will include life in an RV, attending Nebraska Cornhusker football games, boating on the Missouri River and spoiling grandkids.

The following statement from Lucy ran on the front page of this week’s Lyman County Herald:

I’m very happy to announce that I have sold the Lyman County Herald to Melissa and Joe Slaba of Presho, effective April 1, 2021.

Melissa, who has been working at the Herald for the past six months, and her family have purchased the newspaper and the building. This week’s issue marks the occasion of her first publication.

I want to thank all the loyal Herald subscribers, readers, advertisers and vendors for their support over the last 20 years! It is my sincere wish that you continue to support Melissa as she takes over the weekly publication of the Herald. A weekly newspaper cannot serve the community without the financial support of local businesses, government entities and subscribers.

As we work through the transition of ownership, I will be available to assist Melissa and staff as needed; however, I will no longer be involved in the day–to–day operations. I will continue to compile the weekly “Museum Moments” column.

Being the publisher of the Herald for 20 years has been an awesome career experience that I never expected but one that I’m extremely grateful to have had. I leave my position as publisher of the 104-year-old Lyman County Herald with many fond memories of events and people I met over the years.

Good luck to Melissa as she starts her journey in community journalism; my husband, Kim, and I wish her all the best.