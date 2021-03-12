Kevin Slimp Webinar Ticket Giveaway

Our Hometown invites you to participate in its special giveaway where an invitation to 'Advanced Photoshop for Newspapers,' an upcoming webinar by Kevin Slimp — a.k.a. The News Guru — is up for grabs.

The webinar, schedule to take place on Friday, March 19 at 11 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. CT/ 9 a.m. MT/ 8 a.m. PT, is valued at $89 per attendee, but here’s your chance to get in 100% free of charge just by taking a few moments to answer some basic questions about your newspaper or publication.

Everyone who completes the survey is eligible to win, but act fast! Winners will be contacted in the next couple of days.

DON’T MISS OUT on Out Hometown's special offer to build a free custom prototype website so you can preview your newspaper’s future on our platform — also found in the survey!

Fill out the survey here.