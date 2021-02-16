Legacy.com and Lee Enterprises expand obituary partnership

CHICAGO — Legacy.com Inc., the leading provider of online obituary solutions, is pleased to announce a major expansion of the company’s relationship with Lee Enterprises, one of the nation’s leading providers of local news, information and advertising.

Now, Legacy.com’s new and improved obituary platform powers notice publishing, condolence moderation and sympathy commerce for all 77 of Lee’s markets and communities, including the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison, Wisconsin; the Press of Atlantic City in Pleasantville, New Jersey; and the Buffalo (New York) News, among many others.

“We are very excited about the Legacy partnership and what it offers our communities and readers,” Brian Walsh, classified advertising director of Lee Enterprises, said. “Legacy is an innovative, global leader in its industry. With the challenges our society is facing, it has never been more important to provide family and friends across the nation the opportunity to express condolences, show support and celebrate the lives of those who have passed.”

With this expanded relationship, Legacy now works with more than 85% of the largest local news publishers in the United States, providing obituary-related services to more than 1,000 local newspapers. In addition to Lee Enterprises, major partners include Advance Publications, Gannett, Hearst, McClatchy, MediaNews Group, The New York Times Company, Tribune Publishing and more.

“We’ve always understood how vitally important local newspapers are for honoring lives through obituaries,” Stopher Bartol, CEO of Legacy, said. “The pandemic has reminded everyone how important high-quality local news is to us all. The community-based newsrooms like those Lee sustains are the ones reporting the information we care about most. And for countless Americans every day, their local obituaries are some of the most meaningful news there is.”

The partnership marks another highlight in a busy year for both companies. In early 2020, Lee Enterprises’ network of news publishers nearly doubled in size with the acquisition of BH Media Group. In the spring, Legacy launched a new and improved obituary experience for all its users, supporting the needs of newspapers and families as the pandemic has affected memorial services everywhere.

ABOUT LEGACY.COM INC. ®

Legacy.com is the global leader in online obituaries with over 40 million visitors each month. The company provides support and obituary-related services to more than 1,500 newspapers and 3,500 funeral homes in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K., to help people express condolences and share remembrances of loved ones. Legacy.com partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise that delivers industry-leading products, innovative e-commerce solutions, and award-winning customer service. Legacy.com is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.