Legacy.com announces 38 new obituary-hosting partnerships

May 13, 2021

CHICAGO  Legacy.com is pleased to announce the launch of obituary-hosting relationships with 38 new local media organizations. These launches increase the reach of Legacy’s industry-leading memorialization platform, one that offers partners enhanced revenue opportunities and connects hyperlocal audiences to local funeral information, grief resources, and end-of-life service providers.

“This last year has only reinforced what Legacy has long believed: local news matters,” says Stopher Bartol, CEO of Legacy.com. “We’re honored to help these partners find new revenue sources and keep their communities connected with a central place to gather online and remember those they’ve lost.”

2021 launches to date include:

APG of Southern Minnesota

APG of Southern Wisconsin

Essex Media Group

Independent

Lee Enterprises

Newspapers of New England

Paxton Media Group

Phillips Media

Santa Maria CA News Media Inc

Sightline Media Group

Weeklys Newspaper Group

Learn more about Legacy’s online memorialization technology and digital media resources at sales.legacy.com.

