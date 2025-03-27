MHPI Special Sessions: Self-Service

Registration is open for the first training program of the Max Heath Postal Institute's 2025 series, Special Sessions. Program 1: Self-Service will detail interpreting the new ruling on bundling, updates, and how to comply.

The MHPI team will break down the new ruling, answer questions and offer solutions.

NNA is also working on a supply resource page for members as well as opening the conversation on our closed Facebook Forum group: https://fb.me/g/7zaugBGEH/0S1DcZeR

This session is part of Newspaper Mail School, a certification opportunity for newspaper people who want to become proficient in dealing with USPS. Interested? Sign on to the webinar to receive credit toward a Periodicals certification from NNAF. If you wish to register for the certification course, please visit https://nna.formstack.com/forms/mhpi_certification

Open to the public for a fee of $100. Community newspapers belonging to NNA may join for free. Register here.