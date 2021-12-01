Podcasts can be automated with zero staff time spent — Larson explains tools developed to help newspapers over 25–year span

In a recent webinar, Our Hometown Inc. CEO Matt Larson took a trip down memory lane into the history of his family business. After taking over as president and CEO in 2018, Matt continues to focus the company's mission on helping newspapers apply automation to digital publishing and marketing. In 1997 (the early days of the internet), Our Hometown began helping newspapers make the leap to digital with an automated PDF-to-HTML conversion service. This year, the company released Audio Articles, an automated HTML-to-Podcast conversion service. Several case studies from publishers that have implemented Audio Articles Playlists on their websites, several through a third party RSS feed from their current CMS, were reviewed.