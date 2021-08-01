PRC grants USPS deregulation of PO Box pricing

The Postal Service continues its drive to bring in more revenue by changing the way it charges for Post Office Box Service in more than 1,600 post offices around the country.

The Postal Regulatory Commission has allowed USPS to deregulate prices for PO Boxes in locations where a competitor is available within 5 miles of a post office. The deregulation will allow USPS to set its own prices and charge more for certain services, such as additional access hours and early pickup of mail.

A list of post offices affected by the change is available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-07-13/pdf/2021-14854.pdf.