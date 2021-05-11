SAVE THE DATE: Country Editors Forum with Rep. Brenda Lawrence

Join the NNA Foundation's country editors on Thursday, June 17 at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT as they discuss the largest-ever female class in Congress and priorities for 2021.

Guest: Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Michigan

Panel: Bradley L. Thompson II, chairman & CEO, Detroit Legal News Co. and Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager, Michigan Press Association

Register at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/rep_brenda_lawrence (FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee)

Please note: Only NNA members will have access to the recording for replay at their convenience.