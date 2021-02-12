Save the date - inaugural Digital Marketplace webinar

Protecting, Promoting and Enhancing Community Newspapers Since 1885
In response to the quick arrests of the people who ransacked the Capitol, thanks to increasing forensic ability and enhanced surveillance, Gene Policinski talks about how we still need to be wary of the use of technology in the hands of those who would, willingly or unwittingly, chip away at our core First Amendment freedoms in the name of protecting them.
Funke Mediengruppe, one of the largest newspaper and magazine publisher in Germany, suffered a cyberattack over Christmas, reports DW. It is said, that the company’s IT infrastructure of around 6,000 computers is hit by ransomware, which is still ongoing, locking employees out of editorial systems, encrypting important data, and preventing newspapers from getting published. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but there’re speculations that the media giant is asked to pay a ransom in Bitcoin to regain access to its systems.
Hackers commonly use two methods to break into online accounts: a.) guessing the password using a list of commonly used passwords, or b.) using information that was obtained from a previous data breach and has since been published on the internet. These methods often involve the use a “bot” or program that scrapes the web for lists of commonly used passwords or email/password combinations from previous data breaches and then attempt to log in using all of the available combinations until they are successful.