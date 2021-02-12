Save the date - inaugural Digital Marketplace webinar

Hackers commonly use two methods to break into online accounts: a.) guessing the password using a list of commonly used passwords, or b.) using information that was obtained from a previous data breach and has since been published on the internet. These methods often involve the use a “bot” or program that scrapes the web for lists of commonly used passwords or email/password combinations from previous data breaches and then attempt to log in using all of the available combinations until they are successful.

