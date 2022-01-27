SEO for Newspapers ⁠— free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 27

Our-Hometown is excited to announce the first major LIVE WEBINAR event of the new year for news publishers: SEO For Newspapers on Thursday, January 27 at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/ 10 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. PT.

During this webinar, you can expect to learn more about Search Engine Optimization (SEO), including what affects your website's performance in search results. Our industry experts will highlight several techniques ⁠— some basic, others more advanced ⁠— that publishers can use to help improve their SEO.

This live webinar event is being put on in conjunction with partners at the National Newspaper Association, the New England News Press Association, the Ohio News Media Association, the Virginia Press Association, the Kentucky Press Association, the Illinois Newspaper Association, the Minnesota Newspaper Association and the Pennsylvania Press Association.

Members of our partner associations listed above are invited to attend free of charge ⁠— a $25 value! Just select your association from the drop-down box on the registration page.

Click here to register.