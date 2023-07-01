Stauffer is new KPA president

THE KANSAS PUBLISHER

Kansas Press Association

Tim Stauffer, managing editor of the Iola Register, was elected president of the Kansas Press Association Board of Directors at the KPA convention at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

He is the fifth generation in his family to work for the daily newspaper located in southeast Kansas.

Before working for the Register, Stauffer taught English at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

He earned his master’s degree in English education from New York University and attended the University of Kansas for his bachelor’s degree.

After graduating KU, he completed AmeriCorps in Seattle and subsequently served two years in El Salvador with the Peace Corps, where he met his wife, Violeta, who is the marketing director at The Register.

Jeff Cott, owner of the Derby Informer, is the KPA’s new first vice president.

Chad Lawhorn of the Lawrence Journal-World was elected second vice president/treasurer.

In addition, Dale Hogg, editor of the Great Bend Tribune, was elected to a second two-year term as Southwest District Director, while Jennifer McDaniel, editor of the Ottawa Herald, was elected to her initial two-year term as Northeast District Director.

David Allen Seaton, publisher of the Cowley Courier-Traveler and 2022-23 president of the KPA board, will serve the next year as past president.

He succeeds Robin Wunderlich, editor and publisher of the Eureka Herald, who retires from the board after several years of service.

Stauffer also will appoint one other member to the board in the coming weeks.