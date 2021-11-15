TownNews and BlueLena partner to multiply reader revenue for news organizations

TownNews and BlueLena have announced a partnership that will empower local media organizations to rapidly activate reader revenue using TownNews' smart metering and paywall solution, iQ Audience+.

Founded in 2020, BlueLena has quickly grown to support over one hundred media organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, specifically with growing reader revenues and building long-term brand loyalty.

"iQ Audience+ is the most powerful platform there is for media organizations to grow reader revenue," said Rick Rogers, Chief Revenue Officer at TownNews. "This partnership with BlueLena will streamline the rollout and optimization of our clients' audience initiatives, so they can start making money from day one."

Customers using TownNews's iQ Audience+ smart metering platform will have the option to sign up for BlueLena's suite of audience activation, monetization, and engagement solutions. The BlueLena Marketing Platform includes subscription payment processing, customer experience automation, performance analytics, and customer surveys.

"We are thrilled to partner with TownNews to support the optimization of iQ Audience+ through incorporating BlueLena's marketing automation technology and end-to-end managed services to accelerate reader revenue growth and digital transformation for publishers," said Daniel Williams, CEO of BlueLena.

In addition, BlueLena will provide project management and consultation to help TownNews customers optimize their membership/subscription prompts, and develop email campaign automation routines to increase conversions and engagement.

"BlueLena's expert consulting services and best practices will bring a powerful new ‘secret sauce' to our clients' audience engagement and customer lifecycle management initiatives," Rogers said. "It's about constantly communicating with the user to get them registered, subscribed, and coming back. BlueLena can automate these processes and really help our local media customers supercharge their audience revenue.

"The BlueLena team has a great track record of developing reader revenue strategies that work in the local media space, and we believe that this partnership will be a huge boon for our iQ Audience+ customers."