William Light “Bill” Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville, SC, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.

Sharon DiMauro of Fort Bragg, CA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where she was presented with the Emma C. McKinney Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.

Chris Rhoades was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he was be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.

William “Bill” F. Tubbs of Eldridge, IA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 129th 2015 Annual Convention & Trade Show, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business meeting on Oct. 3, 2015.