ISWNE calls for entries in its editorial contest
January 5, 2017
The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors is accepting entries for the 57th annual Golden Quill editorial writing contest.
Weight break increases from 3.3 ounces to 4 ounces as Standard Mail renamed ‘Marketing Mail’
January 5, 2017
Postal prices have been approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission mostly as the U.S. Postal Service proposed and will change effective Jan. 22, 2017. Most of the details were given in the November issue of Pub Aux, so I will highlight them here with an emphasis on the ones of greatest importance for newspapers and their shoppers.
Jim the Wonder Dog will amaze young readers
January 5, 2017
Newspapers across the country wrote about Jim the Wonder Dog in the 1930s, and now your newspaper can share his incredible story with a new generation of newspaper readers through the Reading Across the Nation project from the National Newspaper Association Foundation.
No enforcement likely for now on overtime rule
January 5, 2017
About the new overtime rule: Has regular play ended and we are now in overtime, or is the game over? That question was on the minds of many publishers in November when U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant blocked implementation of the Dec. 1 start date for new Obama administration rules that would have doubled the salary threshold for employees to be ineligible for overtime pay.
Amos, McKinney and Phillips Awards
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 Amos Award
October 3, 2016
William Light “Bill” Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville, SC, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 McKinney Award
October 3, 2016
Sharon DiMauro of Fort Bragg, CA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where she was presented with the Emma C. McKinney Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors young community leader with the 2016 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award
October 3, 2016
Chris Rhoades was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he was be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.
NNA honors Iowa publisher with Amos Award
October 3, 2015
William "Bill" F. Tubbs of Eldridge, IA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association's 129th 2015 Annual Convention & Trade Show, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association's business meeting on Oct. 3, 2015.
NNA gears up for 2017 postal fight
January 5, 2017
The National Newspaper Association will participate throughout 2017 in a major new review of postal rates conducted by the Postal Regulatory Commission.
Requester Periodicals usage growing
December 22, 2016
Changes in the business environment for community newspapers have encouraged a growing number of publishers to investigate the Requester Periodicals category that allows a newspaper to qualify for Periodicals rates and service by having more than 50 percent of its circulation either paid or requested. The General Periodicals category long-used by newspapers requires paid circulation.
Tub use plus service scorecard equals delivery success
December 7, 2016
Charles Walls doesn’t have that much time on his hands. After retiring from a career in architecture and construction, he moved back to his hometown of Des Arc, AR, to help his mother, Dean Walls, now 94 with failing eyesight, who continues working at the family newspaper, the White River Journal, which was started by Charles’ grandfather in 1907.
