NNA sends letter to president’s transition team
January 19, 2017
The National Newspaper Association has sent its advice to President-Elect Donald J. Trump as he takes office as the 45th president of the U.S.: pay attention to community newspapers.
SPJ, 60 other journalism groups, ask Trump administration for meeting on government access
January 20, 2017
The Society of Professional Journalists and 60 other journalism organizations have requested a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to discuss access to government.
ISWNE calls for entries in its editorial contest
January 5, 2017
The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors is accepting entries for the 57th annual Golden Quill editorial writing contest.
Weight break increases from 3.3 ounces to 4 ounces as Standard Mail renamed ‘Marketing Mail’
January 5, 2017
Postal prices have been approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission mostly as the U.S. Postal Service proposed and will change effective Jan. 22, 2017. Most of the details were given in the November issue of Pub Aux, so I will highlight them here with an emphasis on the ones of greatest importance for newspapers and their shoppers.
Amos, McKinney and Phillips Awards
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 Amos Award
October 3, 2016
William Light “Bill” Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville, SC, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 McKinney Award
October 3, 2016
Sharon DiMauro of Fort Bragg, CA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where she was presented with the Emma C. McKinney Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors young community leader with the 2016 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award
October 3, 2016
Chris Rhoades was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he was be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.
NNA honors Iowa publisher with Amos Award
October 3, 2015
William "Bill" F. Tubbs of Eldridge, IA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association's 129th 2015 Annual Convention & Trade Show, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association's business meeting on Oct. 3, 2015.
NNA gears up for 2017 postal fight
January 5, 2017
The National Newspaper Association will participate throughout 2017 in a major new review of postal rates conducted by the Postal Regulatory Commission.
Requester Periodicals usage growing
December 22, 2016
Changes in the business environment for community newspapers have encouraged a growing number of publishers to investigate the Requester Periodicals category that allows a newspaper to qualify for Periodicals rates and service by having more than 50 percent of its circulation either paid or requested. The General Periodicals category long-used by newspapers requires paid circulation.
Tub use plus service scorecard equals delivery success
December 7, 2016
Charles Walls doesn’t have that much time on his hands. After retiring from a career in architecture and construction, he moved back to his hometown of Des Arc, AR, to help his mother, Dean Walls, now 94 with failing eyesight, who continues working at the family newspaper, the White River Journal, which was started by Charles’ grandfather in 1907.
