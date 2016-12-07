Celebrating 130 Years of NNA
Top Stories
Tub use plus service scorecard equals delivery success
December 7, 2016
Charles Walls doesn’t have that much time on his hands. After retiring from a career in architecture and construction, he moved back to his hometown of Des Arc, AR, to help his mother, Dean Walls, now 94 with failing eyesight, who continues working at the family newspaper, the White River Journal, which was started by Charles’ grandfather in 1907.
Journalists can help Scouts at the National Jamboree
December 7, 2016
Have you ever wanted to go play in the woods and still be in contact with people doing the same thing as you do? The National Boy Scout Jamboree provides that opportunity. During July 19-28, 2017, in Beckley, WV, you could have the time of your life doing what you love.
Reprieve: Federal court puts a hold on new DOL overtime rule
December 7, 2016
On the eve of the first payrolls governed by changes in the Wage and Hour laws, community newspapers got a reprieve from a harsh new rule dictated by the U.S. Department of Labor. A federal court judge in Texas, Amos L. Mazzant III, issued a temporary injunction preventing an increase in the exempt salary threshold from going into effect on Dec. 1.
Despite massive flooding, NC papers print on
December 7, 2016
When North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory interrupted a soggy North Carolina State University football game to declare a state of emergency Oct. 8, circumstances got real for residents and businesses in low-lying areas from the coastal plain to the Sandhill region in the south central part of the state.
See More Articles...
Amos, McKinney and Phillips Awards
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 Amos Award
October 3, 2016
William Light “Bill” Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville, SC, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 McKinney Award
October 3, 2016
Sharon DiMauro of Fort Bragg, CA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where she was presented with the Emma C. McKinney Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.
NNA honors young community leader with the 2016 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award
October 3, 2016
Chris Rhoades was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he was be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.
NNA honors Iowa publisher with Amos Award
October 3, 2015
William “Bill” F. Tubbs of Eldridge, IA, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 129th 2015 Annual Convention & Trade Show, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business meeting on Oct. 3, 2015.See More Articles...
Postal
Requester Periodicals usage growing
December 22, 2016
Changes in the business environment for community newspapers have encouraged a growing number of publishers to investigate the Requester Periodicals category that allows a newspaper to qualify for Periodicals rates and service by having more than 50 percent of its circulation either paid or requested. The General Periodicals category long-used by newspapers requires paid circulation.
Tub use plus service scorecard equals delivery success
December 7, 2016
Charles Walls doesn’t have that much time on his hands. After retiring from a career in architecture and construction, he moved back to his hometown of Des Arc, AR, to help his mother, Dean Walls, now 94 with failing eyesight, who continues working at the family newspaper, the White River Journal, which was started by Charles’ grandfather in 1907.
Marked copy rule change to take effect
November 8, 2016
Many members have written to thank the National Newspaper Association for its work in getting the “marked copy” rule changed for Periodicals mailers. We know quite a few of you are considering whether you want to make the change.
USPS price changes coming January
November 1, 2016
The U.S. Postal Service announced Oct. 12 price and rule changes to be effective Jan. 22, 2017, subject to approval of the Postal Regulatory Commission.
See More Articles...