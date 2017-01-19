The National Newspaper Association has sent its advice to President-Elect Donald J. Trump as he takes office as the 45th president of the U.S.: pay attention to community newspapers.

The Society of Professional Journalists and 60 other journalism organizations have requested a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to discuss access to government.

The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors is accepting entries for the 57th annual Golden Quill editorial writing contest.

Postal prices have been approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission mostly as the U.S. Postal Service proposed and will change effective Jan. 22, 2017. Most of the details were given in the November issue of Pub Aux, so I will highlight them here with an emphasis on the ones of greatest importance for newspapers and their shoppers.