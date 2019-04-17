Show-stopping recipe videos enhance websites

By Cindy Long, Media Relations Manager | Family Features

Picture it now. A bubbling casserole fresh out of the oven. A bowl of ooey, gooey taco dip getting topped with even more cheese. Or better yet, a mouthwatering cake finished with perfect, creamy icing.

Statistics from Impactbnd.com revealed that 75 million people in the United States watch online videos every day.

At Family Features Editorial Syndicate, we have seen firsthand how videos increase site visits for newspaper websites.

Our team works with a variety of food brands to diligently craft custom recipe videos that not only leave viewers hungry but increase their web visits. To increase viewer engagement, we produce one-of-a-kind recipe videos using our in-house studio.

Web Content Manager Melissa Paine is the talent behind these detailed recipe videos, featuring personal touches and elaborate detail.

“Video is captivating and keeps the end user more engaged within the content page,” Paine said. "Attention spans are getting shorter and shorter, and a lot of people want information quickly. A 60-90 second video accomplishes that.”

For over 40 years, Family Features has maintained and built their media network of more than 4,000 newspapers, magazines and websites across the country. In addition to videos and digital content, media users rely on the free, ready-to-publish content to fill their food, lifestyle and home & garden sections. The content is easily downloaded from the Family Features’ editors’ site, editors.familyfeatures.com.

By working with national brands, associations and government agencies, Family Features creates high-quality content written to AP style and distributed to publications nationwide.

Cindy Long is Family Features’ Media Relations Manager and works with their network of more than 10,000 editors, publishers and digital directors. With a degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, she has over 25 years of experience working as a publisher, editor and sales director for local and national newspapers and magazines.