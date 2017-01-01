NNA Classifieds

Brokers:

GAUGER MEDIA SERVICE, INC.

Valuations, Sales, Mergers

Box 627

Raymond, WA 98577

www.gaugermedia.com

(360) 942-3560

GREGG K. KNOWLES

Knowles Media Brokerage Services

Appraisals, Sales, Acquisitions

(661) 333-9516

www.media-broker.com

KAMEN & CO. GROUP SERVICES

WWW.KAMENGROUP.com

626 RXR Corp. Plaza

West Tower,

6th Floor

Uniondale, NY 11556

516-379-2797

info@KamenGroup.com

The Leaders in Valuing & Brokering Publications

Newspapers, Magazines & Shoppers

We know valuations. We know deal-making. We’d like to get to know you, too!

Follow us on twitter at www.twitter.com/kamengroup

Let us provide the high level of professional, personal guidance and custom solutions that your media entity deserves. Global expertise, deep local market knowledge & unmatched integrity. We would be honored to help you.

Lon W. Williams

Media America Brokers

1130 Piedmont Ave. NE, Suite 912

Atlanta, GA 30309-3783

(404) 875-8787/FAX(404) 875-8756

LonWWilliams@aol.com

National Media Associates

Edward Anderson, Broker

417-338-6397

Tom Bolitho, Broker

580-421-9600

P.O. Box 2001

Branson, MO 65615

Representing clients with our:

Knowledge —Experience — Integrity

in over 300 transaction. Visit us

at: "nationalmediasales.com" for a

confidential conversation For a list of Newspaper Brokers, click here. Looking to sell your paper?

Former journalist, now college

professor, seeks to buy small weekly

in Great Plains, Midwest or South.

E-mail: blake.gumprecht@unh.edu

Web Presses:

NEW & USED WEB PRESSES

4HIs, 3/Color, Stacked units

AL Taber & Son PHA, LLC.

(770) 552-1528

altaeq@aol.com

www.altagraphics.com

Equipment for Sale

Glunz & Jensen Raptor 68 Polymer Plate Processor for Violet Plates. 2005

model. Just taken out of service in working order. $1,200. Another spare

parts machine that matches, $750. Ron Loesch, Pilot Publishing, Inc.

(907) 772-9393.

Inserting Machine- Kirk Rudy 412-4, 4 Station, 3HR, 220V, 3PH with large capacity vacuum. Touch screen controls. Excellent working condition. 15 years old. $9,000. Email twood@cninewspapers.com for details

Syndicated Columns:

KIDS MATTER!

Help the parents in your community.

Subscribe to SUPPORTING SUPER STUDENTS.

“Smarter parents for smarter kids”

Contact bettermroz@gmail.com.

THE PUZZLE SYNDICATE

Weekly & monthly crosswords and sudoku puzzles for newspapers and other publications, since 1999. Easy signup, no contracts.

www.puzzlesyndicate.com

Help Wanted

Association President

The Illinois Press Association, one of the largest and most active newspaper associations in the country, seeks a president/CEO to lead the organization and further the cause of an independent and thriving press. The IPA provides association management services to the National Newspaper Association and technology services to more than 15 state press associations.

The duties of the president/CEO include member relations and development; government relations and lobbying; sales, marketing and fundraising; community and industry relations; public speaking; programs and event planning; and staff, P&L and administrative management. Meaningful experience in each of these areas is a job requirement, as are strong communications skills, superior organizational ability and professional polish.

We will show preference to candidates with a background in journalism and media issues, association management and government relations. The president/CEO manages a 15-member staff, with duties spread among the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois Press Foundation and the National Newspaper Association. The president/CEO reports to the IPA Board of Directors. We offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, and the opportunity to work in a dynamic and diverse state.

Please send your resume, a cover letter that addresses how you fulfill each of the above criteria and any other supporting materials to ipapresident@illinoispress.com. No phone calls please. The deadline for submission of resumes is July 24.

PUBLISHER

Excellent opportunity for a general manager in Missouri. Seeking an energetic and motivated person for this position. The successful candidate will have responsibilities and provide an essential connection between the newspaper and Corporate while providing leadership and support for their operations. Must be able to adapt to a very aggressive and fast growing market area. Ensuring delivery of financial goals is integral to the position. Candidates must have related managerial experience and a strong record of innovation, growth and achieving goals. Must possess experience with newspaper publishing, budgeting, operations, and sales. Manager would be responsible for sales and editorial staff. This position will ensure that the individual newspaper remains the primary and most relevant source for information in their respective markets while supporting the community they serve.

Position is salaried with full benefits. Please send resume, references, and salary expectations to (RStyles@lakewaypublishers.com)

PUBLISHER

Excellent opportunity for a general manager at the Lincoln County Journal in Troy Missouri and Newstime in Lake St. Louis. Seeking an energetic and motivated person for this position. The successful candidate will have responsibilities and provide an essential connection between the newspaper and Corporate while providing leadership and support for their operations. Must be able to adapt to a very aggressive and fast growing market area. Ensuring delivery of financial goals is integral to the position. Candidates must have related managerial experience and a strong record of innovation, growth and achieving goals. Must possess experience with newspaper publishing, budgeting, operations, and sales. Manager would be responsible for sales and editorial staff. This position will ensure that the individual newspaper remains the primary and most relevant source for information in their respective markets while supporting the community they serve.

Position is salaried with full benefits. Please send resume, references, and salary expectations to (RStyles@lakewaypublishers.com)

MARKETING REP

The National Newspaper Association is looking for individuals who believe in newspapers to join the NNA Marketing Council as independent representatives for NNA Regions 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. We need individuals who are connected to the industry and who believe that community newspapers are the heart and soul of their towns, cities and counties, individuals who want to help build the newspaper industry. In this role you will contact newspaper editors and publishers and tell them about NNA and how the association can help their newspapers, their communities and their industry. If you’re that individual, give us a call and let’s talk! Marketing Council reps will have flexibility to design their own plans. We offer an expense stipend payable when the plan is accepted, and a good commission based on results. For more information contact Lynne Lance at NNA,

lynne@nna.org, 217-241-1400.

Regions:

2: (DC, DE, KY, MD, NC, TN, VA, WV)

4: (IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, PA)

5: (MN, ND, SD, WI)

6: (IA, MO, NE, KS)

7: (AR, LA, OK, TX)

8: (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA)

9: (CO, NM, UT, WY)

10: (AZ, CA, HI, NV)

