Welcome to NNA's 2016 Better Newspaper Contest

Winners from NNA’s 2016 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

2016 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

2016 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

2016 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

2016 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

2016 General Excellence Winners by Newspaper

General Excellence Winners by Category

Many state associations have better newspaper contests to recognize the outstanding work by the newspapers in their states. The National Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest are the only national competitions recognizing the best in community journalism.

Winners from NNA’s 2015 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

General Excellence Winners by Newspaper

General Excellence Winners by Category

Last year’s contest (2015) received 1,696 entries. Of these, 521 were selected as winners. To see more about these winners scroll to the bottom of this page.

What is NNA’s BNEC/BNAC?

Each year, NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest. The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Entries are accepted during the contest entry period, which occurs annually from Jan. 1 through April 14. All entries must be submitted online by April 14 of the current contest year. Participation is limited to NNA member newspapers in good standing a the time of the Awards Ceremony, which is held during NNA’s annual convention.

There is a contest fee of $20 for each entry in each category. Entries from NNA member newspapers must be published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of the year prior to the contest year to be eligible, with the exception of website categories, which are judged in place. There is no limit on the number of entries that may be submitted to the contest or in any one category.

Contest Rules

To download a copy of the BNEC and BNAC rules, click here.