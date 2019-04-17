Ad planning and pagination in the cloud
April 17, 2019
WATERTOWN, MA – The spring is often a good time for publishers to take stock of their current business needs. One area to check is workflow solutions.
- Is the current planning solution out of date?
- Is it failing to keep pace with new developments?
- Is it near or at its “end of life?"
- Are you missing savings expected from a modern solution?
If the answer to any of these questions is yes, it may be time to plug into PLANPOINT from Integration X: the experts in switching publishers from old legacy solutions into the cloud.
Integration X’s browser-based planning and dummying solution - PLANPOINT - is constantly evolving to allow publishers to improve productivity and reduce costs.
PLANPOINT is a modern, browser-based solution using stable and scalable web technologies. There’s no client software to purchase or maintain and PLANPOINT handles display and classified ads with advanced zoning in a single interface.
PLANPOINT works seamlessly with virtually any booking solution, editorial system and, of course, Adobe InDesign. And as a SaaS solution, Integration X guarantees system availability utilizing AWS security and scalability. To find out more, visit www.integration-x.com , or send an email inquiry to Tom Grilli at tgr@integration-x.com.