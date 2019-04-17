Ad planning and pagination in the cloud

WATERTOWN, MA – The spring is often a good time for publishers to take stock of their current business needs. One area to check is workflow solutions.

Is the current planning solution out of date?

Is it failing to keep pace with new developments?

Is it near or at its “end of life?"

Are you missing savings expected from a modern solution?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, it may be time to plug into PLANPOINT from Integration X: the experts in switching publishers from old legacy solutions into the cloud.

Integration X’s browser-based planning and dummying solution - PLANPOINT - is constantly evolving to allow publishers to improve productivity and reduce costs.

PLANPOINT is a modern, browser-based solution using stable and scalable web technologies. There’s no client software to purchase or maintain and PLANPOINT handles display and classified ads with advanced zoning in a single interface.

PLANPOINT works seamlessly with virtually any booking solution, editorial system and, of course, Adobe InDesign. And as a SaaS solution, Integration X guarantees system availability utilizing AWS security and scalability. To find out more, visit www.integration-x.com , or send an email inquiry to Tom Grilli at tgr@integration-x.com.