Ad planning and pagination in the cloud

April 17, 2019

WATERTOWN, MA – The spring is often a good time for publishers to take stock of their current business needs. One area to check is workflow solutions.

  • Is the current planning solution out of date?
  • Is it failing to keep pace with new developments?
  • Is it near or at its “end of life?"
  • Are you missing savings expected from a modern solution?

 

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, it may be time to plug into PLANPOINT from Integration X: the experts in switching publishers from old legacy solutions into the cloud.

Integration X’s browser-based planning and dummying solution - PLANPOINT - is constantly evolving to allow publishers to improve productivity and reduce costs.

PLANPOINT is a modern, browser-based solution using stable and scalable web technologies. There’s no client software to purchase or maintain and PLANPOINT handles display and classified ads with advanced zoning in a single interface.

PLANPOINT works seamlessly with virtually any booking solution, editorial system and, of course, Adobe InDesign. And as a SaaS solution, Integration X guarantees system availability utilizing AWS security and scalability. To find out more, visit www.integration-x.com , or send an email inquiry to Tom Grilli at tgr@integration-x.com.

Quick Links

Member Login

Login:
Password:
Email:
Publication:
Web Design LVSYS - Copyright © 2019