BBB launches consumer reporting service

The Better Business Bureau announced the launch of its latest consumer reporting service, BBB AdTruth, an online tool that empowers everyday shoppers to identify advertisements that appear to contain claims that are questionable or which maight lack evidence to support them and report them so BBB advertising review specialists can investigate, and assess the advertising’s truthfulness.

“Misleading advertising is a huge source of frustration for both consumers and honest businesses in today’s marketplace,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “Although BBB has always called out fraudulent, confusing or unsubstantiated advertising, this new reporting function provides another way for consumers to be our allies in the fight for truth in advertising.”

BBB AdTruth guides consumers through a series of questions about where they saw or heard the advertisement, which claims were made in the advertisement (based on the BBB Code of Advertising), and why the consumer was concerned about the truthfulness of the ad. Consumers are able to upload screen shots or photos, as well, enabling BBB investigators to gather information quickly.

The BBB AdTruth program was created in 2013, to teach consumers how to identify and report suspicious or misleading advertisements, thanks to support provided through a Cy Pres Award from the California courts and a grant from Google Inc. Google is also a 2019 Community Program Partner for BBB AdTruth. The educational program includes online content, videos, infographics, and a public awareness campaign that has garnered more than 237 million media impressions.

BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is the 501(c)(3) educational foundation of the Better Business Bureau. BBB Institute works with local BBBs across North America to deliver programs that foster a trusted marketplace by:

Empowering consumers to take control of their purchasing decisions and avoid falling prey to scams.

Helping businesses be better by delivering excellent service with integrity, and becoming integral stakeholders in their communities.

Publishing research that provides critical insights for the public, and informs how we develop and deliver our programs.

Media Contacts: For more information, journalists should contact Katherine Hutt at 212-705-0131 or at khutt@council.bbb.org. Journalists for local media outlets should contact their regional spokesperson (bbb.org/bbb-locator).