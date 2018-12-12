Boston Herald goes live with Tecnavia eEdition
December 12, 2018
Transition deemed fast, seamless
Burnsville, MN, December 5, 2018 — The Boston Herald has implemented Tecnavia’s NewsMemory© eEdition
on web browser and mobile apps to replace and upgrade their electronic print replica product.
“We see growing reader interest in digital and want to give our readers the best print replica experience we can.
We also need our digital products on a modern platform that can provide the features and innovative products
we need going forward,” said Michael Sheehan, Regional VP of Circulation for Northeast for Digital First Media.
Tecnavia’s web eEdition is built on the latest HTML code to optimize performance and user interface on the
platform. Mobile apps for Apple iOS and Android use native coding to provide fully integrated features, higher
performance and security.
“Another reason for moving to Tecnavia was to finally get clear metrics on eEdition readership, and see with
detail how eEditions are actually being used,” said Kevin LaMagdelaine, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager for
Digital First Media. “Our old setup had us pretty much flying blind. Reports we received were not measuring the
data what we needed. We had to make assumptions about numbers that no one felt good about.”
With other Boston Herald projects planned for 2018, only a month was available to plan and execute the eEdition
change over. Another challenge was interfacing with internal systems that had not been touched for years, and in
some cases replacement was already underway.
“With all our projects going on, for us it was all hands on deck. We found Tecnavia’s customer support was fast
to get back and accommodating to adapt when we were limited by systems or time by what we could supply.
They set up a conversion schedule with regular web meetings to keep things on track. It was clear they had an
in-depth understanding of the process, even with 3rd party systems,” said LaMagdelaine.
“Tecnavia even helped us create marketing programs to support the transition. We did emailers and even ran a
contest for early adopters,” said Gerry Sher, Boston Herald Home Delivery Manager. “We had a seamless
transition with no service interruptions. It’s a real achievement considering high reader activity thanks to the Red
Sox, Patriots and elections.”
About Tecnavia
Tecnavia has over 20 years’ experience in e-publishing and was a pioneer in the concept of digital print editions.
Today, Tecnavia manages over 2,000 titles and processes over 8 million pages per year. Services now include
Total Media Apps for live news, eEditions, website meters, digital archives, eTearsheets and the new Tecnavia Ad
Network. We aim to continue offering high-performance, innovative and cost-effective solutions relying on hard
work, bright ideas, and continuous research and development.
-30-
Contact:
Diane Amato, VP Sales
Tecnavia Press Inc.
13965 W. Preserve Blvd., Burnsville, MN 55337
330-646-1889 • damato@tecnavia.com
