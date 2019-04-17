Brainworks Software continues partnership with Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Brainworks Software is proud to announce the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has once again taken their relationship with Brainworks to the next level. The News-Miner first installed Brainworks’ advertising system in 2004. This 15-year partnership continues with their commitment to be an early adopter for Brainworks’ new Stratica Advertising and CRM system.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is a morning newspaper serving the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Denali Borough, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in the United States. The News-Miner is the oldest continuously operating daily in Alaska, by circulation it is the second-largest daily in the state.

In 2019, Brainworks marks its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,000 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Find them at www.brainworks.com.