Customer success: How M. Roberts Media's graphic manager was able to successfully lead projects for three sites on her own with Brainworks Xpance

SAYVILLE, New York - Brainworks Software’s longtime customer M. Roberts Media is a diversified media and marketing solutions company that delivers unique experiences for consumers and advertisers across all platforms.

M. Roberts Media is the largest marketing company in East Texas with six trusted newspapers, eight magazines and one full-service digital agency. Graphics Manager at M. Roberts Media, Katie Case, explains how she was able to successfully lead projects for three sites on her own with the efficient tools and customer service provided by Xpance.

How has Xpance improved your day-to-day life? What were some pain points that Xpance removed pain from?

“Xpance houses 95% of our day-to-day. It is reliable. With six newspapers coming through our department along with their special sections, specs, etc., it is important to have a program that can handle that workload for us. Xpance has made us more efficient, which allows us to use our time smarter to create better designs for our advertisers.

“Before Xpance, we had paper tickets and an imperfect email system to get copy and artwork for ads. It took time each day to organize the tickets in a priority, collect files, assign out ads and make sure everything was complete at the end of the day. Xpance took out all of that. Adding Xpance to the mix made everything even easier, especially being able to tell sales reps they can proof ads in the field, show a customer on their tablet what the ad looks like, proof it right there from anywhere.”

