Facebook Branded Content: What media organizations need to know

WHAT IS BRANDED CONTENT?

Facebook says: Branded content is a form of advertising that can be hard to define and is continuously evolving. At a high level, it's when media companies work with advertisers to create a mix of editorial and sponsored content. It's created in the tone of the publisher but highlights the offering of the advertiser.

WHAT’S ALLOWED

Facebook allows verified media Pages to post promotions; videos or photos featuring third party products, brands or sponsors; endcards; product placement; sponsor’s logos, including those displayed within the video by virtue of having been recorded during filming; and posts that clearly disclose the content is sponsored or provided by a third party.

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

Within videos, Facebook does not allow pre, mid, or post roll ads or content that features third-party products, brands or sponsors located in the first three seconds or persistently (more than five seconds) throughout the video, including title cards featuring the sponsor or graphical overlays and watermarks.

Facebook also does not allow banner ads within photos featuring third-party products, brands or sponsors, or cover photos or profile pictures that feature a brand other than your own.

HOW TO GET STARTED

