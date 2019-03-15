Guarantee Digital announces digital agency partnerships with Philadelphia Inquirer and Tampa Bay Times - Copy 1

Guarantee Digital will provide digital fulfillment services as the Times and Inquirer expand their digital offerings for local businesses in Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

Daryl Hively, Founder and CEO of Guarantee Digital said, “We are excited and beyond proud to announce new Q1 partnerships with these highly respected media companies. We’re honored they have chosen Guarantee Digital to help them develop new revenue streams while continuing their rich tradition of providing high quality marketing solutions for their clients.”

Working with Guarantee Digital, the digital sales consultants in Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will have a full suite of digital agency solutions to offer their clients, including web design, search optimization, video production and social media management; plus a wide variety of targeted display, mobile, video, social and email marketing.

Conan Gallaty, Tampa Bay Times Chief Digital Officer said, “We chose Guarantee Digital for their track record in our industry and because they truly understand our market. We also like that they are placing resources in our building to help manage our agency clients.”

Bob Geiger, senior VP sales for Inquirer Media Solutions said, “Guarantee Digital came highly recommended and some of our team had worked with them while at other media companies. We know their quality of work and the high level of care they will provide for our clients. It was an easy decision to choose them as a digital partner to the Inquirer.”

Guarantee Digital provides consulting, sales coaching and digital agency fulfillment services for local media and agency sales teams in over 200 markets around the US. GD enables its partners to quickly and profitably add the most in-demand digital products under their local brand. For more information, contact Daryl Hively at 414.234.8529 or visit http://www.guaranteedigital.com

The Tampa Bay Times is the winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes. The Times and its portfolio of products are independently owned and operated by the Times Publishing Company based in St. Petersburg, FL.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com are owned by Philadelphia Media Network, a subsidiary of The Philadelphia Foundation's nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism.