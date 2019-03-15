High-quality free content and content widgets

Family Features provides free, high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content for newspapers and websites.

Its content offerings include formatted full-page and half-page layouts, unformatted articles, recipe videos, infographics and listicles with new content added daily and available to download any time.

Family Features’ free content widgets can provide your site with the latest food, lifestyle or home and garden content, updated automatically with new content every week.

For more information on content or content widgets, visit editors.familyfeatures.com or contact Cindy Long, clong@familyfeatures.com or (913) 563-4752.