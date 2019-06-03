National Newspaper Association opens RFP for website redesign

The National Newspaper Association is seeking an experienced web design and development firm to assist in transforming www.nnaweb.org into a simple-to-use information hub for members, member prospects and the newspaper industry at large.

RFP Schedule

RFP will be announced on the current NNA website (download here) no later than June 3, 2019 and in the June products and services newsletter (sent approximately the 15th of every month). Deadline for questions: 12 p.m. Central July 7, 2019.

Bids are due no later than 5 p.m. Central on July 8, 2019.

Potential suppliers not responding by this time will be disqualified. Notification of winning RFP will be announced August 1, 2019.