NNA moves Congressional Action Team Summit one week later in 2020

National Newspaper Association is taking the unusual step of moving its Congressional Action Team Summit to new dates in 2020.

The Summit will now be March 25 to 27, 2020, according to NNA’s Public Policy Director Tonda Rush.

“Because NNA has to make event arrangements well ahead of the final Congressional schedule each session, we sometimes find we have chosen dates that land on a Congressional recess. That is what happened for our next Summit. We are now moving the event to make it one week later than previously announced dates,” Rush said.

NNA encourages all members of its Congressional Action Team to attend. Attendees are invited to find their own hotel rooms near the National Press Club, the venue for a March 26 dinner, or the Marriott Residence Inn at 1199 Vermont Street, where NNA holds a small block of rooms.

“With rising hotel costs in D.C., we find many of our attendees can find less costly lodging than in our event hotel,” she said. “With hotel reward points, Airbnb and other preferred lodging options, we now hold our gatherings at the Press Club instead of in a hotel. NNA’s staff is standing by to help people identify good lodging options if they are not familiar with D.C.

“With a presidential election year and a number of free press and business issues still on the Congressional calendar, the NNA CAT will have plenty to work on. In addition, we plan to send delegations of industry leaders to visit several federal agencies with agendas affecting community newspapers and rural America.”