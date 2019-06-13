PCF has launched ‘to the door,’ final mile service for Doorfront Direct, the nation’s largest magazine and catalog delivery network

TOWSON, Maryland – Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has begun “to the door,” final mile service for Doorfront Direct, the nation’s largest magazine and catalog delivery network. Deliveries started mid-May in the Boston area and will spread across PCF’s New England, New York and New Jersey footprint over a four-month deployment, with monthly volume estimated to reach over 500,000.

“We are excited to launch with the PCF team,” said Randall Brant, executive director of Doorfront Direct. “From New Jersey up through New England, PCF has the most extensive delivery operation in the country. It’s a natural fit for us and we look forward to expanding our relationship to serve these valuable markets.”

Doorfront Direct now serves 35 markets, providing magazine publishers and catalog merchants with an efficient, reliable and consistent delivery alternative. Customers receive with their magazine subscriptions and catalogs in individually addressed packages, delivered to their door by the area’s newspaper carrier team.

“PCF welcomes the opportunity for growth with Doorfront Direct and we expect the added volume and revenue to support our carrier retention efforts, as well as our bottom line,” said Kevin Daly, chief operating officer for PCF. “We also view the ‘to the door’ aspect of Doorfront Direct deliveries as a natural evolution of our core newspaper delivery process and one that supports our movement into the parcel delivery arena.”

Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has been serving the needs of the print media industry for over 35 years, helping publishers and circulation executives reduce costs, expand or maintain their delivery footprint, and stabilize service to improve subscriber retention. PCF has the expertise needed to make last mile print distribution efficient, profitable, and viable for the long term. http://pcfcorp.com/