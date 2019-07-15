Quad/Graphics raises $41,000 for Cal Poly Graphic Communication Program, Scholarships

Quad/Graphics annual charity golf tournament supports Eric Steinbach Memorial Endowment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California – Quad/Graphics, one of the world’s largest print and market service organizations, raised more than $41,000 for the Quad/Graphics Eric Steinbach Memorial Endowment for students in the Graphic Communication Department at California Polytechnic State University. Quad/Graphics held its annual charity golf outing June 20 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, to raise the funds.

Steinbach, formerly president of publishing solutions for Quad, died suddenly in 2018. He was an extremely active member of Cal Poly’s Graphic Communication Advisory Board for 15 years. He mentored and hired students, advised on curriculum, and aided in establishing many resources for student labs.

“Quad Graphics’ generosity in raising these funds will benefit top-notch students who are carrying heavy amounts of debt and loans to put them through school,” graphic communication Associate Professor Colleen Twomey said. “As these students graduate, they will immediately have a positive impact on the graphic communication industry.”

The funds from the golf tournament will be added to the Quad/Graphics Eric Steinbach Memorial Endowment to continually assist deserving students by providing scholarships. The endowment will also allow Cal Poly to add resources for technology and enhanced curriculum development so that the graphic communication program continues to provide relevant experiences to produce students who are ready to join the work force and continue to grow the graphic communication industry.

“We are ever so thankful for Quad’s continued support of our program and for honoring the work and legacy of Eric Steinbach,” Graphic Communication Department Chair Ken Macro said.

Cal Poly’s Graphic Communication Department was founded in 1946 and is one of the largest and best-known programs of its kind in the U.S. It includes concentrations in graphic communication management, web and digital media, design reproduction technology, graphics for packaging, and individualized study. The program is strongly supported by industry with grants and endowments and with equipment, supplies and software for the department’s more than 33,000 square feet of modern laboratories. The department is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Collegiate Graphic Communications. The Graphic Communication Institute at Cal Poly (www.grci.calpoly.edu) focuses on services for industry, including research, testing, product evaluations, consulting, training, seminars, workshops, conferences and publishing.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) is a leading marketing solutions provider. The company leverages its strong print foundation as part of a much larger, robust integrated marketing services platform that helps marketers and content creators improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing spend across offline and online media channels. Quad’s clients include industry-leading blue-chip companies that operate in a wide range of industries that serve both businesses and consumers, including retailers, publishers and direct marketers. Quad was founded by Harry V. Quadracci in 1971 with 11 employees and a single printing press. Today the company is led by Harry’s youngest son, Joel, who serves as chairman, president and CEO. Headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, Quad employs more than 21,000 employees on four continents. Quad’s growth is a testament to the company’s visionary leadership and engaged employees who are committed to creating a better way for all stakeholders.