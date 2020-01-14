SaltWire Network chooses Brainworks ad workflow management solution, Xpance

SAYVILLE, New York — Brainworks Software is proud to announce that SaltWire Network has chosen Brainworks ad workflow management solution, Xpance, to provide standardized production workflows for print and digital advertising.

SaltWire Network Inc. is an independently-owned Canadian news media company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. SaltWire owns and publishes more than two dozen daily and weekly news publications in Atlantic Canada. With more than 1,000 years of collective experience telling Atlantic Canadians' stories, SaltWire Network is the home to hundreds of journalists and 27 storied media titles across the East coast, including The Chronicle Herald, the Cape Breton Post, The Telegram, The Guardian, and Journal Pioneer.

About Brainworks

Brainworks recently marked its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build on its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,000 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, New York; Wichita, Kansas; and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Find them at www.brainworks.com.