Specialty Print Communications believes Heidelberg’s Speedmaster XL 106 is a culture-changer for business

Kennesaw, Georgia – Specialty Print Communications (SPC), one of the largest independent print groups in the U.S., expects its recent investment in the Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 106-6+L will double its capacity over its current press from another manufacturer.

Technology to Enhance a Print Shop

A third-generation family business, SPC focuses on high volume, data-driven, direct marketing, while delivering premium quality, which is exactly what the company expects of all of its equipment. As a long-time fan of Heidelberg’s XL platform, Adam LeFebvre, President of SPC, was ecstatic when the time came around to purchase another XL press.

According to LeFebvre, “We had a Speedmaster XL 105 several years ago, and we’ve missed having an XL press as a part of our value proposition. When we saw all the new technology on the new Speedmaster XL 106, we really believed that this could be a culture-changer in our print shop.”

Expected to start running in December, the Speedmaster XL 106 is equipped with the latest Push-to-Stop technology — allowing jobs to be autonomously changed over without operator intervention and continuing to print until the operator intervenes. The Push-to-Stop technology is made possible with Prinect workflow in combination with Intellistart 2, a new unique integrated software system for effective job preparation, which greatly reduces the number of operating steps during a job change.

“As a commercial print shop that will run just about anything, we looked for a press able to change over to different jobs with the industry’s quickest makeready times,” said LeFebvre. “We expect this new technology will allow us to double our capacity compared to the press that it is replacing.”

The Future Flagship Press at SPC

To keep up with the high quality that SPC’s customers expect, the Speedmaster XL 106 has Prinect Inpress Control 2, which handles even the most complex color critical job changes at the fastest speeds possible. This technology helps deliver the first measurable result in less than 60 sheets and in under a minute.

“We expect that Inpress Control will give us the best quality possible with each printed sheet,” said LeFebvre. “We think that the XL 106 offers the best piece of equipment from a technology perspective that we have seen in a very long time.”

With maximum production speeds of 18,000 sheets an hour, the Speedmaster XL 106 will be fully equipped with Heidelberg Saphira Consumables and will run next to six POLAR high-speed cutters. LeFebvre added, “We are really excited for the press to start running in December.”

About Specialty Print Communications

Specialty Print Communications (SPC) is an award-winning, single-source direct marketing resource for national marketers. As a family-owned business, SPC applies an entrepreneurial and collaborative approach to every program to help impress clients. SPC offers a full-spectrum of capabilities and expertise in direct mail, loyalty kits, card issuance, hybrid print production, in-line printing, digital imaging, lettershop, postal logistics and digital brand execution. SPC’s goal is to help marketers produce powerful materials that inspire audiences to act.