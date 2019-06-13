Sun Newspapers selects [BN]Tech for paywall solution

BUFFALO, New York – [BN]Tech, a leading provider of paywall and data analytics technology has been selected by Adams Publishing Group to help grow digital subscriptions using their cutting-edge paywall technology. Four publications owned by Sun Newspapers, a division of Adams Publishing, have deployed [BN]Tech Paywall and Single Sign-on service on the APG websites throughout southwestern and central Florida. The solution went live last month.

"The early results have exceeded expectations.” said Michael Beatty, president of Adams Publishing Group Florida. In addition to implementing the [BN]Tech paywall on its sites, Adams adopted [BN]Tech’s proprietary Single Sign-on Solution to connect DSI, Town News, and Tecnavia logins seamlessly.

David Adkins, [BN]Tech chief operating officer stated “APG is a very forward-thinking organization and we are proud to be a part of helping them grow their digital footprint. We are extremely pleased with the results that Adams Publishing has seen up to this point and look forward to a great partnership as they move along this journey.

About [BN]Tech

[BN]Tech is a division of The Buffalo News. Formed in 2015 with the goal of building an improved paywall system for The Buffalo News in order to gain more digital subscribers. After great success with The Buffalo News, [BN]Tech made the decision to offer this technology to other publishers. [BN]Tech now offers a Paywall, a Single Sign-on Solution, a customized Reporting System, as well as many other unique features.

About Adams Publishing Group

With 30 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers and other enterprises operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Adams Publishing Group describes itself as “first and foremost a family-owned community newspaper company, which is driven to provide high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents, which are, in prioritized order: its readers, its customers/advertisers, its communities, its Associates (employees) and its shareholders.”