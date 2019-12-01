Utah Press Association joins all member newspapers as NNA members

Pensacola, Florida — After months of negotiation, Executive Director Lynne Lance is happy to announce that all Utah Press Association members have joined NNA effective September 1.

“The Utah Press Association has always respected the work of the NNA and is a big supporter of their mission,” UPA Executive Director Brian Allfrey said. “This opportunity enabled UPA to provide valuable member benefits to each of our members while continuing to support the NNA. We look forward to a great partnership as UPA and NNA are aligned in their mission to protect newspapers and journalism.”

UPA’s 44 member newspapers range in circulation from 300 to 50,000.

The Salt Lake City Weekly leads the group with 50,000 subscribers, followed by the largest circulation daily, the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah, with 48,000 subscribers. Timpanogos Times in Pleasant Grove is the smallest circulation non-daily with 300 subscribers.

“Welcome, new members in Utah! It was such a pleasure to meet some of you in Milwaukee this fall, and I look forward to meeting and talking with many more of you as we navigate this course together. If you need anything, I'm all ears.”

Lance can be reached at 850-542-7087 or lynne@nna.org.