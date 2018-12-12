VIRGINIAN-PILOT TRANSITIONS TO LAYOUT-8000 AND SCS/CLASSPAG AFTER TRIBUNE PUBLISHING ACQUISITION

The Virginian-Pilot, a three-time Pulitzer prize winner and the largest newspaper in the state of Virginia, has been purchased by Tribune Publishing (formerly Tronc, Inc.), based in Chicago, IL. The sale is effective immediately and extends to all of The Virginian-Pilot’s publications and properties, including PilotOnline.com, which garners 1.9 million unique monthly visitors.

Tribune Publishing, owner of various notable newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Baltimore Sun, is an established customer of SCS and already uses Layout-8000 and SCS/ClassPag. As a result of this acquisition, the Virginian-Pilot has been transitioned to the SCS systems as well. Tribune Publishing is confident that the switch will be a great benefit to the Virginian-Pilot.

Manny Caipo, IT Manager at Tribune Publishing, who worked on the migration process, says of SCS, “My favorite thing about working with SCS has been their strong commitment to their customers and unparalleled level of support in terms of issue resolution, project work, system integrations, and development. There's a high degree of confidence with SCS's engagements that lead to successful outcomes -- it’s truly a partnership from beginning to end.”

SCS has closely assisted the Virginian-Pilot in going live with Layout-8000 and SCS/ClassPag and is looking forward to continuing their relationship.

About Tribune Publishing:

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism and headquartered in Chicago. TPCO provides high-quality journalism that informs, inspires and engages local communities. TPCO brands create and distribute content across TPCO’s media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

About SCS:

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 1,000 publications in 18 countries in five languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Richard and Martha Cichelli. You can learn more about SCS at www.newspapersystems.com

CONTACT:

Martha J. Cichelli, co-owner

Software Consulting Services, LLC

630 Selvaggio Drive, Suite 420

Nazareth, PA 18064

USA

Phone: 1-800-568-8006, 1-610-746-7700

Email: martha@newspapersystems.com

www.newspapersystems.com