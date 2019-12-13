VoicePort announces new analytics product to help reduce customer service costs, review key KPIs & operational metrics

VoicePort, LLC, a leading provider of automated, customizable and integrated customer service communication solutions for publishers, has announced the release of a new product to help circulation professionals reduce costs and save time with results in real time: analytics.

The analytics combine all customer data from inbound calls activity into one fully integrated user-friendly dashboard for smarter insights into customer trends. This will help circulation professionals who use the CircPort IVR to stay ahead and make better, faster decisions.

As a result, with all data elements fully integrated into analytics it is easy to spot subscriber trends and issues on a real-time dashboard. The product was designed to allow clients to self-service their own reporting needs in an easy to use format and to publish dashboards and reports most applicable to the end user groups.

VoicePort CEO Chris Mann said, “We are driven by the desire to help publishers reduce their operating costs and save time so they can focus on growing their subscription bases. We are excited about how much the analytics tool will help our clients make better decisions, faster.”

VoicePort, LLC is a leading provider of automated, customizable, and integrated customer service communication solutions for newspapers. Its mission is to provide clients with a seamless customer service experience for their customers, whether they're online from a desktop or mobile device, or by telephone. VoicePort's product solutions are designed and orchestrated to be fully integrated and work seamlessly across organizations and their supporting resources and systems.

VoicePort's experienced team of engineers has created technologically superior solutions using advanced-speech and web applications. VoicePort's product line includes CircPortÒ, CircPortÒ Web, Carrier Services, Audience Engagement Solution, Messaging, and Analytics. These products allow our clients to reduce costs by providing multichannel, cost-effective, personalized customer service communications alternatives.