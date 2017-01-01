NNA Board of Directors

The National Newspaper Association is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the association's membership at the annual business meeting held during the annual convention.

The Board of Directors may include the following members:

President

Vice-president

Treasurer

Immediate past-president

Secretary

Ten (10) regional representatives

Representative from American Court & Commercial Newspapers

Representative from Newspaper Association Managers

Representative from Local Media Association

Five (5) at-large directors

Officers 2017–2018

President

Publisher/Regional Manager, The Lancaster News/ Carolina Gateway

Lancaster, SC

srowell@thelancasternews.com

Vice President



Dodge County Pionier

Mayville, WI

Matt Adelman Publisher, Douglas Budget/Glenrock Independent Douglas, WY

Term: October 20174–October 2018 publisher@douglas-budget.com Immediate Past President

Matthew (Matt) Paxton Publisher, The News-Gazette Lexington, VA publisher@thenews-gazette.com Term: October 2017-October 2018

Directors

Region 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT) Jeanne Straus Owner, Straus Media New York, NY Jeanne.Straus@strausnews.com Term: October 2017-October 2020

Region 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NC, TN, VA, WV) Michael Fishman Publisher, Citizen Tribune Morristown, TN ctpub@lcs.net Term: October 2015–October 2018 Region 3 (AL, FL, GA, MS, SC, PR) Kermit P. "Bo" Bolton

The Monroe Journal

Monroeville, AL

Term: November October 2017-October 2020

Region 4 (IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, PA) John Galer Publisher, Hillsboro Journal-News Hillsboro, IL jmgaler@yahoo.com Term: April 2016-September 2017

5 (MN, ND, SD, WI) Jeremy Waltner Co-publisher, Freeman Courier Freeman, SD courier@gwtc.net

Term: October 2017-October 2020 Term: October 2017-October 2020

Region 6 (IA, MO, NE, KS) Tianna Brooks The Mountain View Standard News Mountain View, MO tianna@mvstandard.com Term: October 2015–October 2017 Region 7 (AR, LA, OK, TX)

David Fisher

President/Publisher, Fisher Publishing Inc.

Danville, AR

dfisher@arkwest.com

Region 8 (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Louie Mullen Louie Mullen Publisher, Black Bird LLC

louie.mullen@vcn.com Buffalo, WY Term: October 2017-October 2020

Vacant Region 9 (CO, NM, UT, WY)

Region 10 (AZ, CA, HI, NV)

Kara Cooper Kara Cooper Co-Publisher, Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc. Casa Grande, AZ

kcooper@trivalleycentral.com Term: July 2015-October 2018

Sister organizations

Dave Bordewyk Executive Director, South Dakota Newspaper Association daveb@sdna.com Bradley Thompson II Publisher, Detroit Legal News bthompson@legalnews.com

At-large members

Reed Anfinson Publisher Swift County Monitor-News

Benson, MN reed@monitor-news.com Term: October 2017–October 2018 Dennis Richardson President

Camden, TN

dennis@usit.net Magic Valley Publishing Co.Camden, TN Term: December 2016–October 2017

Ex officio members

General Counsel/Director of Public Policy

Tonda F. Rush

Director of Public Policy

Director of Washington Programs

Carol Pierce

Director of Washington Programs

