NNA Board of Directors
The National Newspaper Association is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the association's membership at the annual business meeting held during the annual convention.
The Board of Directors may include the following members:
- President
- Vice-president
- Treasurer
- Immediate past-president
- Secretary
- Ten (10) regional representatives
- Representative from American Court & Commercial Newspapers
- Representative from Newspaper Association Managers
- Representative from Local Media Association
- Five (5) at-large directors
Officers 2017–2018
President
Susan Rowell
Publisher/Regional Manager, The Lancaster News/ Carolina Gateway
Lancaster, SC
srowell@thelancasternews.com
Term: October 2017–October 2018
Vice President
Andrew Johnson
Dodge County Pionier
Mayville, WI
johnson@dodgecountypionier.com
Term: October 2017–October 2018
Treasurer
Matt Adelman
Publisher, Douglas Budget/Glenrock Independent
Douglas, WY
Term: October 20174–October 2018
Immediate Past President
Matthew (Matt) Paxton
Publisher, The News-Gazette
Lexington, VA
Term: October 2017-October 2018
Directors
Region 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT)
Jeanne Straus
Owner, Straus Media
New York, NY
Term: October 2017-October 2020
Region 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NC, TN, VA, WV)
Michael Fishman
Publisher, Citizen Tribune
Morristown, TN
Term: October 2015–October 2018
Region 3 (AL, FL, GA, MS, SC, PR)
Kermit P. "Bo" Bolton
The Monroe Journal
Monroeville, AL
Region 4 (IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, PA)
John Galer
Publisher, Hillsboro Journal-News
Hillsboro, IL
Term: April 2016-September 2017
5 (MN, ND, SD, WI)
Jeremy Waltner
Co-publisher, Freeman Courier
Freeman, SD
courier@gwtc.net
Term: October 2017-October 2020
Region 6 (IA, MO, NE, KS)
Tianna Brooks
The Mountain View Standard News
Mountain View, MO
Term: October 2015–October 2017
Region 7 (AR, LA, OK, TX)
David Fisher
President/Publisher, Fisher Publishing Inc.
Danville, AR
dfisher@arkwest.com
Term: January 2012–September 2015
Region 8 (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA)
Louie Mullen
Publisher, Black Bird LLC
Buffalo, WY
louie.mullen@vcn.com
Term: October 2017-October 2020
Vacant Region 9 (CO, NM, UT, WY)
Region 10 (AZ, CA, HI, NV)
Kara Cooper
Co-Publisher, Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc.
Casa Grande, AZ
Term: July 2015-October 2018
kcooper@trivalleycentral.com
Sister organizations
Dave Bordewyk
Executive Director, South Dakota Newspaper Association
daveb@sdna.com
Bradley Thompson II
Publisher, Detroit Legal News
At-large members
Reed Anfinson
Publisher
Swift County Monitor-News
Benson, MN
Term: October 2017–October 2018
Dennis Richardson
President
Magic Valley Publishing Co.
Camden, TN
dennis@usit.net
Term: December 2016–October 2017
Ex officio members
General Counsel/Director of Public Policy
Tonda F. Rush
Director of Public Policy
trush@sixideas.net
Director of Washington Programs
Carol Pierce
Director of Washington Programs
cpierce@sixideas.net
Max Heath (Honorary)
Retired Vice President Postal/Acq.
Landmark Community Newspapers, Inc
maxheath@lcni.com
