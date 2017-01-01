NNA Board of Directors

The National Newspaper Association is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the association's membership at the annual business meeting held during the annual convention.

The Board of Directors may include the following members:

  • President
  • Vice-president
  • Treasurer
  • Immediate past-president
  • Secretary
  • Ten (10) regional representatives
  • Representative from American Court & Commercial Newspapers
  • Representative from Newspaper Association Managers
  • Representative from Local Media Association
  • Five (5) at-large directors

 

Officers 2017–2018

 
President
Susan Rowell
Publisher/Regional Manager, The Lancaster News/ Carolina Gateway 
Lancaster, SC
srowell@thelancasternews.com 
Term: October 2017–October 2018
 

Vice President
Andrew Johnson
Dodge County Pionier
Mayville, WI
johnson@dodgecountypionier.com
Term: October 2017–October 2018
 
Treasurer
Matt Adelman
Publisher, Douglas Budget/Glenrock Independent
Douglas, WY
Term: October 20174–October 2018
 
Immediate Past President
Matthew (Matt) Paxton
Publisher, The News-Gazette
Lexington, VA
Term: October 2017-October 2018
 
 

Directors

 Region 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT)
Jeanne Straus
Owner, Straus Media
New York, NY
Jeanne.Straus@strausnews.com
Term: October 2017-October 2020
 
 
 Region 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NC, TN, VA, WV)
Michael Fishman
Publisher, Citizen Tribune
Morristown, TN
ctpub@lcs.net
Term: October 2015–October 2018
 
 Region 3 (AL, FL, GA, MS, SC, PR)
Kermit P. "Bo" Bolton
The Monroe Journal
Monroeville, AL
publisher@monroejournal.com
Term: November October 2017-October 2020
 
 Region 4 (IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, PA)
John Galer
Publisher, Hillsboro Journal-News
Hillsboro, IL
Term: April 2016-September 2017
 
5 (MN, ND, SD, WI)
Jeremy Waltner
Co-publisher, Freeman Courier
Freeman, SD
courier@gwtc.net
Term: October 2017-October 2020
 
Region 6 (IA, MO, NE, KS)
Tianna Brooks
The Mountain View Standard News
Mountain View, MO
Term: October 2015–October 2017
 
Region 7 (AR, LA, OK, TX)
David Fisher
President/Publisher, Fisher Publishing Inc.
Danville, AR
dfisher@arkwest.com
Term: January 2012–September 2015
 
Region 8 (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA)
Louie Mullen
Publisher, Black Bird LLC
Buffalo, WY
louie.mullen@vcn.com
Term: October 2017-October 2020
 
Vacant Region 9 (CO, NM, UT, WY)
 
Region 10 (AZ, CA, HI, NV)
Kara Cooper
Co-Publisher, Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc.
Casa Grande, AZ
Term: July 2015-October 2018
kcooper@trivalleycentral.com
 

Sister organizations

Dave Bordewyk
Executive Director, South Dakota Newspaper Association
daveb@sdna.com
Bradley Thompson II
Publisher, Detroit Legal News

At-large members

Reed Anfinson
Publisher
Swift County Monitor-News
Benson, MN
Term: October 2017–October 2018
 
Dennis Richardson
President
Magic Valley Publishing Co.
Camden, TN
dennis@usit.net
Term: December 2016–October 2017
  

 Ex officio members

 General Counsel/Director of Public Policy
Tonda F. Rush 
Director of Public Policy 
trush@sixideas.net
 Director of Washington Programs
Carol Pierce
Director of Washington Programs
cpierce@sixideas.net
 

Max Heath (Honorary)
Retired Vice President Postal/Acq.
Landmark Community Newspapers, Inc 
maxheath@lcni.com 


