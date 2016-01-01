Membership applications

If you represent a newspaper, see the newspaper membership application. If you represent a college newspaper, see the college membership application. If you are a retired owner, publisher, or journalism professional otherwise unaffiliated with the National Newspaper Association, you may join with our individual membership application.

If you represent a company that provides products or services to the newspaper industry, you may join as an allied partner or allied member with the allied membership application.

If you represent a member-eligible online news publication, see the online news publication application.