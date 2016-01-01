Membership applications
If you represent a newspaper, see the newspaper membership application. If you represent a college newspaper, see the college membership application. If you are a retired owner, publisher, or journalism professional otherwise unaffiliated with the National Newspaper Association, you may join with our individual membership application.
If you represent a company that provides products or services to the newspaper industry, you may join as an allied partner or allied member with the allied membership application.
If you represent a member-eligible online news publication, see the online news publication application.
- Newspaper membership application
- Newspaper membership is available to free and paid circulation publications with at least 25 percent local news content based on a combination of the average of free and paid circulation and the frequency of publication (daily or non-daily).
Allied membership application
- Allied membership in NNA is open to companies providing products or services to the newspaper industry. For more information about the two levels of allied membership, download the allied membership brochure
Broker membership application Broker membership is available to professional newspaper brokers.
College newspaper membership application
- College newspaper membership is available to any college newspaper or periodical that is affiliated with an accredited university or college.
Individual membership application
- Individual membership in NNA is open to journalism professors or students and retired newspaper owners and publishers. Other individuals interested in the newspaper profession may join as individual members provided they are not full-time employees or owners of a newspaper, periodical or newspaper-related company.
Online news publication membership application
- NNA defines online news publications as those that are available to the general public via the World Wide Web and updated regularly and consistently no less than each week. Online publications can be paid or free news websites or electronic news publications with at least 25 percent local news content. Membership cannot extend to publications serving primarily as a platform to promote the interest and/or opinions of a special interest group, individual or cause.