Shipping discounts

Shipping discounts

Save BIG on UPS® shipping

Let NNA improve your bottom line with competitive rates on UPS® shipping services. Enroll in the UPS Savings Program and save on a broad portfolio of shipping services, including:

Up to 34%* on UPS Air letters

Up to 30%* on UPS Air packages (1 lb.+)

Up to 32%* on UPS International imports and exports

Up to 18%* on UPS® Ground shipments

Savings begin at 75%* on UPS Freight® shipments over 150 lbs.

50%* on UPS Next Day Air®, UPS Next Day Air Saver®, UPS Worldwide Express® export, UPS Worldwide Saver® export, and UPS Worldwide Expedited® export shipments for up to four weeks after you enroll.*

Whether you need your documents or packages to arrive the next day or are looking for an affordable shipping option, UPS understands how important speed, reliability, and cost are to meeting your business goals and your customers’ needs. To enroll and start saving today, visit savewithups.com/newspaper or call 1-800-MEMBERS (1-800-636-2377), M-F, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST.

*Visit savewithups.com/newspaper for specific services and discounts. Click here for details on Introductory Program discounts.