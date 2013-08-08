2013 Newspaper And Education contest winners announced

COLUMBIA, MO — Judging results have been processed and winners of the 2013 Newspaper And Education contest have been posted online at nnaweb.org.

Winners in attendance will be recognized at the “Toast to the Winners” award reception held Saturday, Sept. 14, during NNA’s 127th Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 12-15, 2013. Visit nnaweb.org for information on attending the Convention or purchasing reception tickets.

NNA Contest Chair Jeff Farren, publisher of the Kendall County Record in Yorkville, IL, announced and congratulated the contest winners in an award notification e-mail.

A total of 10 awards were won by 8 newspapers in 7 states. First place winners will receive $100. All winners will receive an award certificate.

Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper based in Fayetteville, NC, sponsored the contest.

“We thank Kidsville News! for its generous support in helping us recognize the significant role newspapers play in supporting community educational programs,” said NNA Contest Chair Jeff Farren, publisher of the Kendall County Record in Yorkville, IL.

NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated and created this enhanced Newspaper In Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college) that focus on developing fully informed citizens. Both traditional Newspaper In Education programs and non-traditional programs from NNA member and non-member newspapers were eligible for entry. The contest was launched last year.

In recognition of its sponsorship, a representative of Kidsville News! will be invited to join NNA’s contest chair, Jeff Farren, and outgoing past president, Merle Baranczyk, in presenting the NAE awards to a representative of the winning newspapers in attendance during the awards ceremony in Phoenix.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.