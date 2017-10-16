AccuWeather Exceeds Record Milestone in Big Data Demand, Answering More than 30 Billion Requests Daily

Global digital weather leader meets consumer demand for unique, hyper-local, and personalized weather information with Superior Accuracy.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- October 3, 2017 -- AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest growing source of weather forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy™ as well as the global leader in digital media and big data, today announced a new data milestone of exceeding 30 billion data requests daily, demonstrating that a growing number of people and businesses around the world trust and rely on AccuWeather to save lives, reduce bodily harm, protect property and help them get more from their day.

AccuWeather actually receives and processes 32 billion API data requests for its personalized weather forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy every day from locations all over the world. Users check AccuWeather forecasts while on the go, multiple times per day, through AccuWeather.com and award-winning AccuWeather apps on smartphones, tablets, televisions, watches and wearables, and through other emerging platforms such as connected car and home devices.

Recently, in the most comprehensive global study ever undertaken of 30 million forecasts by an independent industry tracker, AccuWeather was confirmed as the most accurate source for forecasts in all categories - temperature, precipitation and wind, verified. This verification and the company's longstanding track record of accuracy is why growing numbers of users and businesses worldwide rely on AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings to stay safe and protect property.

"As the leader in forecasting innovation, AccuWeather has expanded exponentially on a global scale, growing to 32 billion API requests for data every day," said Steven Smith, President of Digital Media for AccuWeather. "Our trusted weather data, combined with our exclusive and patented technologies, and the continuous evolution of technology, devices, and IoT allows us to fulfill our promise of personalizing the weather so people can improve their lives."

AccuWeather MinuteCast® is a unique patented innovation driving additional data demand for AccuWeather. AccuWeather MinuteCast provides a new level of personalized minute-by-minute weather information to users using their street address or GPS locations.

It gives users by-the-minute precipitation forecasts for the next two hours - including precipitation type and intensity, start times, and end times for their exact locations - with the Superior Accuracy that is AccuWeather's hallmark.

AccuWeather MinuteCast is uniquely supported by both national and international patented technology, and is available for the contiguous United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Denmark), Luxembourg, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, and parts of the Czech Republic with more locations to come.

Additional popular AccuWeather features include hourly and extended forecasts, weather radar, and satellite displays for tracking the latest storms, plus RealFeel Temperature®, AccuWeather's patented technology that analyzes multiple weather factors to determine how the temperature actually feels. Users of the AccuWeather mobile website also have access to the groundbreaking 90-day extended forecast, and users of AccuWeather Android and iPhone apps have the option of receiving automatic, pushed severe weather alerts.

AccuWeather offers global forecasts for every location globally in over 100 languages and dialects, with continued language expansion planned due to the high international demand for AccuWeather information and updates, driving additional data usage and growth.

AccuWeather partners with the world's largest connected device manufacturers and platforms, the preferred weather choice on an estimated billion and a half mobile and other devices.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Nearly 2 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available through smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, award-winning AccuWeather apps, connected TVs, wearables, smart homes, and connected cars, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, Chairman, and President Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs book - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as weather news, content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.