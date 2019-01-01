Adobe InDesign® for Beginners pt. 2

About the program: Join Publishers’ Auxiliary Managing Editor Kate Richardson as she takes the April issue and prepares it for May using Adobe InDesign®. Join this program for beginners, where you will see step-by-step how to download content, prepare images for production and lay out an issue. Kate been using Adobe InDesign® for 14 years to design newspapers, advertising, marketing materials and graphics.

This program will be two hours, but registrants can pop in and out as needed; registrants will also receive a link to the recording of the program.

Thursday, April 18, at 3 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. MST / 12 p.m. PST. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/idpt2