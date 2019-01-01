Adobe Photoshop® for Beginners

About the program: Join Publishers’ Auxiliary Managing Editor Kate Richardson as she demonstrates how to prepare photos for publication

using Adobe Photoshop®. Join this program for beginners where attendees will learn the menu functions and see step-by-step how to edit photos. Kate has been using Adobe design programs for 14 years to design newspapers, advertising, marketing materials and graphics.

Thursday, May 23, at 3 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. MST / 12 p.m. PST. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/ps