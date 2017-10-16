Brainworks announces partnership with Interlink

Brainworks Software, LLC is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Interlink’s True Newspaper Mail, an industry leading cloud-based presort mailing system.



Brad Hill, President at Interlink, excitedly shared, “It is my belief that Brainworks’ current clients would welcome this expansion of services as yet another sign of Brainworks commitment to continuous improvement in ways that can make an immediate, direct impact on their business. Interlink is excited to work with Brainworks as its first partner in bringing a new, improved way to mail to newspapers. Several Brainworks’ clients are already successfully using it. That is thrilling news!”

One group of 41 publications, currently using Brainworks’ CircSmart management software, switched to True Newspaper Mail resulting in an annual postage savings of $185,000, while improving their delivery and gaining access to newspaper mailing expertise.

Cindy Bates, Director of Circulation at Brainworks, had this to say about the new partnership, “We are happy to announce that CircSmart is now fully integrated with Interlink. We welcome Brad Hill and his team and look forward to working with Interlink and offering our clients a great option for their mail needs. We are always looking for ways to make it easier and more cost effective for our customers to deal with their postal needs.”

About Brainworks

Brainworks Software has been installed at over 1,000 North American newspapers over the past 25 years. Products include fully integrated advertising, circulation, ad production tracking and online proofing for print and online ads, billing, accounts receivable, contract and credit management, classified pagination, ROP ad layout, and a state-of-the art CRM system supporting Web, tablet, laptop, and Smartphone platforms. Brainworks customers include individual newspapers as well as publishing companies, which incorporate multiple products and divisions into a single database. Brainworks Software maintains offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada.

About Interlink

Since 1980, Interlink has focused on identifying and responding to many unique opportunities available to community newspapers. Today, with its mailing technology proven effective by nearly 2,000 publications, Interlink is entrusted with the delivery of more than 10 million subscriber copies through the U.S. Postal Service every month. Recognizing that nearly every newspaper could benefit from improved mailed delivery, Interlink now offers True Newspaper Mail, the industry’s only newspaper-specific presort system based entirely on cloud technologies. True Newspaper Mail offers maximum availability, compatibility and postage savings for any size publication. It is always on, and always up to date.

